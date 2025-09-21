Erika Kirk revealed the supportive words JD Vance’s wife Usha said to her hours after husband Charlie Kirk’s death.

Paying tribute to the 31-year-old at his memorial service held on Sunday (21 September), Mrs Kirk thanked Mrs Vance for her kind words of advice she gave to her as they prepared to fly his body home.

Mrs Kirk said: “I held her hand and said ‘I don't know how I am going to get though this’.

“She told me that it was like the last 15 minutes of a flight with kids and you think ‘I cannot wait for this flight to land’, and it’s still 15 minutes. You will get through these 15 minutes and then the next 15 minutes.

“Those words were exactly what I needed to hear.”