Drone footage shows Monmouth devastated by flooding after Storm Claudia

Drone footage shows devastating flooding in Monmouth, where a major incident was declared, in the aftermath of Storm Claudia on Saturday, 15 November.

Heavy wind and rain battered the UK during the onslaught from the storm, with flooding in parts of Wales posing a “significant risk to life”.

Another video showed Monmouth businesses surrounded by water in the early hours of Saturday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue declared a major incident, urging the public to avoid the area completely. The flooding is significant and routes must be kept clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need them most, the service's area manager, Matt Jones, said.