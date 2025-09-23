Donald Trump and first lady Melania were forced to walk up a broken escalator at the United Nations prompting an angry response from the president during his address to the General Assembly.

During a fiery and hectoring speech, Trump told the global body “all I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen, but she's in great shape.”

He continued “This is these are two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much. And by the way, it's working now.”