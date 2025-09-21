Watch Donald Trump and Elon Musk shake hands as the pair reunited at the memorial and funeral of Charlie Kirk.

The US president and Tesla CEO were seen on camera shaking hands at the State Farm Stadium as both attended the funeral service of Kirk on Sunday (21 September).

Musk made a dramatic exit from the White House at the end of May and a bitter public feud between him and Trump played out on social media.

The pair seemed to put their differences aside as they reunited on Sunday.