Watch the record-breaking moment eight cooling towers are demolished in series of explosions at a power station in Nottinghamshire.

The landmark cooling towers at Cottam Power Station were demolished in a special operation on Thursday (14 August).

Contractors say the flattening of the eight structures is the largest simultaneous demolition of cooling towers ever carried out.

The coal-fired complex, which opened in 1968 and was capable of generating electricity for around 3.7 million homes, closed for good in 2019.