Watch as a Chuck E Cheese mascot is placed in handcuffs in front of children at the popular restaurant chain for “stealing a customer’s credit card”.

Bodycam footage shared by Tallahassee Police Department on Monday (1 August) shows officers arresting a worker who was dressed up a mouse in Florida on 23 July.

A child can be heard shouting “no Chuck E, no” as the man, later identified as Jermell J. Jones, was led out of the building.

Jones first denied using the stolen card - which belonged to a woman who had attended a birthday party at the restaurant - but officers later found it in his pocket.

He was charged with credit card theft and other fraud charges.