Watch: Reeves stumbles as she’s confronted over broken Labour manifesto promises

Susanna Reid left Rachel Reeves flustered after questioning her on accusations she broke Labour’s manifesto promises in the Budget.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (November 27), the presenter was grilling Reeves about the Budget and the impact it could have on working people a day after the chancellor unveiled tax increases.

“How can anyone believe anything you say?,” asked Reid, as Reeves doubled down her denials on breaking the manifesto commitment: “I am chancellor in the world as it is and not in the world as I might like it to be.”