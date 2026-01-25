Video emerges of ICU nurse killed by federal agents honoring deceased veteran

Video has emerged of the ICU nurse Alex Pretti honoring a deceased veteran at a United States Department of Veterans Affairs medical center.

Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis on Saturday (24 January), just 17 days after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

Mr Pretti thanked veterans "for their dedication and selfless service to our nation", in a tribute to the deceased.

"Today we remember freedom is not free. You have to work at it, nurture it, protected, and even sacrifice for it", he said.