Sir Keir Starmer participated in the viral 6-7 trend with primary school children during a visit to Peterborough.

The prime minister and education secretary Bridget Phillipson discussed the importance of free school meals with pupils during a visit to Welland Academy, on Monday (24 November).

During the visit, Sir Keir was reading with pupils when one pointed out they were on page 67. The prime minister then made the hand gesture that accompanies the reference, with the students quickly joining in.

The teacher later jokingly told the prime minister off: “You know children get into trouble for saying that in school.”