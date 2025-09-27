Paris and Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela gets engaged at 16th birthday party

Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged at her 16th birthday party, with her boyfriend Noah Price proposing on the dance floor.

In a video uploaded to Paris's Instagram page on Saturday, 27 September, footage showed the teenage couple dancing together before Price, 15, gets down on one knee.

Molly-Mae Hague, who shares daughter Bambi with Tyson's half-brother Tommy Fury, wrote "Congratulations special girl" in the post comments.

Paris said she was "in shock" but "very happy" for the pair, adding that she and Tyson "couldn't be prouder."