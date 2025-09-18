King Charles and Prince William’s former royal butler has shared a unique insight into Donald Trump’s state banquet.

Grant Harrold, also known as The Royal Butler, worked for the King and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry up until 2011.

Mr Harrold spoke exclusively to The Independent about Trump’s behaviour and how the King will have felt about the visit.

He also gave a sneak insight into protocol at the state banquet - from seating plans and why Melania Trump was seated next to Queen Camilla, to royal fashion and the secret nod the family gave to Windsor.