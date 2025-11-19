This Morning star’s anger after wife spat on by a stranger in front of daughter

This Morning presenter Tom Swarbrick has opened up about how his wife was spat at by a stranger in front of their eight-year-old daughter.

The broadcaster explained to Ben Shepard and Cat Deeley that his wife was driving on a narrow lane in Kent when she stopped to let another driver pass. The driver pulled up beside her, gestured for her to wind her window down, and shouted a “volley” expletives before spitting phlegm in her face, he added.

"Our daughter was absolutely terrified," he recalled.

When asked why the incident unfolded, Swarbrick said there did not appear to be a reason, adding that a witness has now spoken to police.

Kent Police "have asked that anyone who has any information, please come to them," Swarbrick added.

The Independent has contacted Kent Police for comment.