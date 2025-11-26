Archie and Lilibet make rare public appearance in sweet Thanksgiving gesture

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve Thanksgiving meals at a community kitchen in Los Angeles in a rare public appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan and their children joined a team from the couple's Archewell Foundation and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to provide meals for local schools, shelters, senior centers, and other community organizations.

Images posted on Meghan's Instagram story showed Archie and Lilibet helping their parents.

"As we head into the holiday season, we celebrate those working every day to ensure that no one is left behind and where the needs of our neighbors are met,” a statement on Archewell’s website read.