This is the moment a rat snatched a bat out of midair, before eating it.

An infrared camera caught the rodent leaping towards its prey, almost falling off its perch in the process, and then running off in a cave in northern Germany.

According to researchers, they observed - for the first time - brown rats using "aerial interception and ground-based hunting strategies targeting swarming bats".

The report was published in the November 2025 edition of Global Ecology and Conservation (Volume 63), where they say the findings suggest “significant additional risks for bat populations.”