Queen Elizabeth II allegedly refused to open an airport terminal after her cousin was stopped from bringing his guns onto a plane.

Appearing on the Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast on Tuesday (19 August), Lord Ivar Mountbatten said the late monarch became "irritated" when he told her that staff at Bristol Airport stopped him from bringing his shotguns for security reasons.

Lord Ivar had been travelling to the Scottish Highlands for a weekend shooting with the monarch. When he arrived with no guns, the late Queen turned to equerry Simon Brailsford and told him to “see to it” that the weapons were delivered.

She then allegedly told her cousin: “They want me to open their new terminal. I don’t think I will now.”

In 2015, Princess Anne opened the new terminal extension at Bristol Airport.