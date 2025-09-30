Prince William has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a forthcoming episode of Eugene Levy’s travel series.

The Prince of Wales, 43, welcomed the Hollywood star to Windsor Castle, the monarch’s beloved Berkshire home.

Standing in the King’s drawing room, William reflected on the deep connection between his grandmother and Windsor, saying simply: “Windsor is her.”

He also admitted that he misses the late Queen, who died in September 2022.

The Queen spent much of her time at Windsor Castle during her reign, and it remains one of the most significant royal residences.