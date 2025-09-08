Prince Harry cracks bald joke but speaks of personal challenges at WellChild awards

Prince Harry spoke of the challenges he and the world has faced and cracked a joke about going bald as he spoke at the WellChild charity awards.

The Duke of Sussex, who is the patron of the charity, now in its 20th year, delivered his speech to guests on Monday evening (8 September).

Recalling his first interaction with WellChild 18 years ago, he said: “Before the beard, I had hair, you know what it is like.”

He added: “Thank you for shining the light, when all too often darkness can consume us.

“So much has happened since those early days, for me, for you and WellChild. The world has thrown a fair few challenges our way.”