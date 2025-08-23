Potty training expert Amanda Jenner has shared her simple tips for ensuring children start school being able to go to the toilet confidently.

One in four children start school without being potty trained, a report by early years charity Kindred said.

Speaking on Friday's (22 August) episode of This Morning, the author offered advice for a mother who was concerned her four-year-old son would not speak up in school when he needs to use the toilet.

Jenner reassured her that the worry was "very common" and offered her advice on how to practice at home.