Pope Leo surprises ravers by blessing crowd during DJ set

In an unprecedented blend of spirituality and modernity, Pope Leo appeared at an electronic music rave to mark the 75th birthday of Archbishop Bernard Bober.

Video shared by Padre Guilherme, widely known as the "DJ priest," showed the Pope blessing the gathered crowd via a projection onto the St. Elisabeth Cathedral walls in Košice, Slovakia on Saturday (8 November).

As the evening transitioned into a party, lasers, spotlights, and projection mapping illuminated the building.

The event featured electronic dance music mixed with spiritual themes, reflecting the Pope's efforts to engage younger generations.