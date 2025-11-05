Martin Lewis issues urgent advice to millions affected by O2 price hike

Martin Lewis has issued urgent advice to millions affected by the O2 price hike.

Up to 15 million customers will see their monthly phone bill rise by up top to £30 a year, a 40 per cent increase on what was written into customer contracts of £21.60.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (4 November), the financial guru hit out the rise, labelling it as a “mockery”, warning it could push other network providers to follow suit. He urged Ofcom, who said it is “disappointed” by O2’s decision, to take action.

Lewis explained how customers impacted can leave penalty free within 30 days of receiving their notification of the rise.

In a statement, O2 said: “We appreciate that price changes are never welcome, but we have been fully transparent with our customers about this change, writing directly to them and providing the right to exit without penalty if they wish.”