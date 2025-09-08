Lauren Goodger opens up on ‘hardest part’ of baby loss after daughter’s death

Tommy’s offers free specialist support after baby loss. Call 0800 0147 800 or email midwife@tommys.org .

Lauren Goodger has opened up about the hardest part of her daughter's death in an emotional conversation about baby loss.

The Only Way is Essex (Towie) star, 38, gave birth to her daughter, Lorena, in July 2022. Her baby died shortly after she was born.

"Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth to for my angel to be taken from me," Goodger wrote in 2022.

In a candid conversation about grief, Goodger told her co-star Saffron Lempriere — who was marking the one-year anniversary of her grandmother's death — that she felt "numb" after she said goodbye to Lorena in hospital.