Kirsty Gallacher to undergo radiotherapy for inoperable tumour pressing on her brain

Broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher has revealed she is to undergo radiotherapy for a dangerous tumour pressing on her brain.

The former Sky Sports presenter was diagnosed with a benign acoustic neuroma in the summer of 2021.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (23 September), the 49-year-old explained: “It happens to many people, mine is in the inner ear canal and it's very dangerous, so it's basically inoperable for me.”

The presenter also explained how the tumour is growing and “pressing on her brain”, but hopes the radiotherapy, which she is due to start in November, will shrink it.