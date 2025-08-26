Julia Bradbury has shared the emotional response she had just hours after her mastectomy in 2021 to offer hope to others who are going through the same thing.

The broadcaster, 55, received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2021. On Friday (22 August) she shared footage taken hours after her procedure.

"This is for anyone who's in the eye of the storm right now. It might be a cancer diagnosis, or a big injury," Bradbury wrote on Instagram.

Bradbury has had a mastectomy with immediate breast reconstruction, some lymph nodes removed, and chemotherapy. She has said she is “really well, and taking good care of herself” and is looking forward to 2026, which will be five years after her diagnosis.