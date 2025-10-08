Mindset is one of the biggest wellness buzzwords going and while some approach the practice of mindfulness with authenticity and care, others are way off the mark. The word has become a catch all on social media and some are still none the wiser on how the practice actually works. Rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson is no stranger to the power of an authentic mindset shift, but, he says, it requires patience and curiosity to make a real change. In this episode of Well Enough, he’s joined by metaphysical coach to the stars and manifestation expert, Estelle Bingham. With host Emilie Lavinia, the two unpack the facts about mindfulness.