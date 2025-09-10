EastEnders actor Heather Peace shares cancer update with co-stars in emotional video

Heather Peace has said a goodbye to the wig she wore for EastEnders as she admits it’s “time to move on”.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (5 September), Peace, who lost her hair whilst undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer last year, revealed she is ditching the wig in favour for her freshly grown back and “really curly” short hair.

Peace, who plays Eve Panesar-Unwin in the BBC soap, said: “I’d just like to give a round of applause to the wig! It’s a wrap on the wig!”

Co-star Balvinder Sopal, who plays Eve’s wife, Suki stroked the wig as she joked that “she [the wig] has never got a line wrong”.