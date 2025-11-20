MAFS’ Ella Morgan: Murder of trans teenager made me fight for my existence

Married at First Sight (MAFS) star Ella Morgan has revealed how the murder of Brianna Ghey inspired her to speak openly about her experience of being transgender to honour those who do not “get to live their life authentically.”

In a candid admission about her own mental health to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, the campaigner — who was the first transgender bride on the E4 series — reflected on how she has had to "fight for her existence" and paid tribute to Brianna, whose murder led to UK-wide protests and vigils.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.