Alison Hammond spoke of “starting afresh” ahead of the new series of The Great British Bake Off, which starts on Tuesday (2 September).

Posting on Instagram, the presenter stated that “change is beautiful” as she reflected on the seasons changing from summer to autumn.

“This is the season where you need to slow down. You need to put that kettle on, put your cosy jumper on. Live your best cosy life,” she said.

Hammond added that with the new season also comes a new series of Bake Off, telling viewers to “sit down in front of the telly and get that blanket on”.

“We are back. You got Prue, you got Paul, you got Noel, you got me, and you got some beautiful bakers who you are just absolutely going to love.”