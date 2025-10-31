Huge BBC star throws hat in ring for Strictly host job

A huge BBC star has publicly expressed an interest in replacing Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Zoe Ball made the admission during her Dig It podcast episode with Jo Whiley, released on Wednesday (29 October).

When asked whether she would like to do the job, the BBC Radio 2 broadcaster replied, "I think everyone would like to do that job," praising the dance competition for "bringing so much joy to people's lives."

She added: "Everyone's going to want that job. There will be queues going around the block."

Ball was a contestant on the third series and went on to host It Takes Two. She also stepped in to host the main show while Winkleman was on leave.