Will Arnett revealed to The Independent there was "terrifying silence" and "awkward" moments when he performed stand-up on stage at comedy clubs to prepare for his role in Is This Thing On?, Bradley Cooper's latest directorial project.

Arnett plays the character of Alex Novak, who discovers purpose in the New York comedy scene while facing an impending divorce at home.

The actor spent six weeks doing stand up routines at real comedy clubs in preparation for the role, which is loosely based on the life of British comedian John Bishop.