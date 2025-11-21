Model Vogue Williams complains she feels ugly to I'm A Celeb campmates

Model Vogue Williams shocked her I’m A Celebrity campmates when she admitted she felt “so ugly”.

The model and TV presenter, who entered the jungle earlier this week, revealed how she felt about her looks in a conversation with fellow campmates Lisa Riley and Ruby Wax.

During scenes that aired on Friday’s show (21 November), Vogue said: “Do you know what the worst thing about feeling so ugly in here is? Like, everyone else is so good looking. It’s so annoying.”

A stunned Ruby Wax replied: “You’re the prettiest person I've seen in my life.”