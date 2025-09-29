Victoria Beckham has teased a potential Spice Girls reunion as she and her family attended an Oasis’s final UK show as part of their comeback tour.

On Sunday (28 September), the 50-year-old shared a clip of husband David singing to “Champagne Supernova” whilst panning the camera across a sold-out Wembley arena.

She captioned the post “Tempting…” and tagged the accounts of former bandmates Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Mel B.

Her post comes amid mounting speculation that the Spice Girls are secretly planning a 30th anniversary world tour.