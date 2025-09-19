Take That announce The Circus comeback tour with huge stadium dates

Take That have announced a huge The Circus comeback tour with stadium dates across the UK.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald confirmed they will be hitting the road in 2026 with the show that was originally staged 2009 and broke records as the fastest-selling tour in history.

More than 17 years later, the band will revisit the huge live production which they say was one of their favourites to perform together.

"In the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day," they said.

Support comes from The Script, who went on the 2009 tour, and Belinda Carlisle.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland stadium tour will go on sale on 26 September at 9:30am.