Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix left the It Takes Two studio speechless with a joke about resignations at the top of the BBC on Tuesday (11 November).

Director-general Tim Davie and head of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday (9 November) after Donald Trump threatened legal action against the broadcaster following the selective editing of his speech outside the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 in a Panorama episode.

Mr Davie admitted the organisation had “made some mistakes that have cost us”, but hit out at the BBC’s “enemies” and urged colleagues “to fight for our journalism.”

When asked what is in store for La Voix this weekend, performer Chris Dennis joked: "Well, there is now some bigger jobs become available at the BBC beyond Strictly.”