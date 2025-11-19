Strictly’s La Voix gives update on ‘painful’ injury after dropping out of show

Strictly Come Dancing’s La Voix has opened up on her foot injury which has forced her to drop out of the next live show.

On Tuesday (18 November), the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star announced that she had been advised by doctors to rest, meaning the 45-year-old and partner Aljaž Škorjanec would not be able to perform at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Wednesday (19 November), the performer said that she felt a “niggle in my foot” whilst performing the foxtrot last week, and things soon got “worse and worse”.

“We tried on Monday to learn this week’s dance but it was clear that I was really struggling and in pain.”