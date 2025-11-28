Strictly star sets record straight on injury after exit fears

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston has set the record straight on her rib injury.

The Doctor Who actor, 62, suffered a dislocated rib but still took to the floor to perform her Couple's Choice with professional partner Johannes Radebe.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Kingston reassured fans that she's back to normal and shared details of how she sustained her injury.

"[The rib] just sort of popped out of its placement. But it didn't go back in, so we had to change some of the choreography at the last minute," she explained.