Sheridan Smith was left in tears by a mother’s heartfelt plea during a live This Morning interview.

The actor appeared on Thursday’s show (21 August), where she opened up about the emotional challenge of portraying Ann Ming, the Teeside mother who fought the centuries-old Double Jeopardy Law to see her daughter’s killer brought to justice, in a new ITV drama.

I Fought The Law recounts how the mother-of-three fought for 15 years so that her daughter’s murderer could finally face justice.

During the interview, Ms Ming urged world leaders to listen to her story.