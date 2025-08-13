Meghan makes subtle Harry dig in Netflix season 2 trailer

With Love, Meghan's season two trailer showed the Duchess of Sussex making a subtle dig at the Duke of Sussex in the Netflix show.

The teaser clip, released on Tuesday (12 August), showed Meghan joined by a host of celebrity friends for new episodes of her lifestyle series filmed in California.

Chrissy Teigen, Jamie Kern Lima, and Tan France all feature in the upcoming series.

In a subtle dig at Prince Harry, Meghan revealed which food he dislikes - before chef José Andrés quipped: "And you married him anyway?"

With Love, Meghan series two will be released on Netflix on 26 August.