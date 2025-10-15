Jeremy Allen White: The pressure of playing Bruce Springsteen was paralysing

Jeremy Allen White said he initially felt the pressure of playing Bruce Springsteen was "daunting" and even "paralysing" at times.

The actor, 34, stars as the legendary musician in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which dives into the making of Springsteen's beloved 1982 "Nebraska" album.

Speaking at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday, 15 October, White told The Independent: "I try not to think about it so much. All those ideas, I was very aware of, and it was very daunting and even paralysing at times.

"I knew one thing: I'd seen Bruce perform. I know that he sort of exhausts himself every time he is on stage. And I knew if I just pushed it as far as I could, maybe I could fool everybody."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released in the UK on 24 October.