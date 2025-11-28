Jess Glynne drops proposal hint after Alex Scott’s I’m a Celeb vow

Jess Glynne has shared an update on marriage plans with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Alex Scott.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (28 November), the singer gushed over her partner before she was grilled by hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on whether she has “got the ring yet”.

Glynne confessed, “You never know who will ask who”, before adding, “Watch this space.”

The former England international told Ruby Wax in the jungle that she is “madly in love” with the singer and is “just waiting for her to ask”.