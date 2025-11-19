I’m A Celebrity’s Jack Osbourne has lifted the lid on one of his father Ozzy’s most memorable moments.

Speaking to his campmates on Wednesday (19 November), the 40-year-old recounted the time the Prince of Darkness, who died in July, bit the heads off two live doves during a record label meeting in Los Angeles.

Osbourne explained that his mother Sharon told the rockstar to bring the doves to the meeting as a sign he was a “peaceful guy”.

However, an intoxicated Osbourne sat on the knee of an executive and proceeded to bite the head off two of the birds. “It was pandemonium,” he said.