Hugh Bonneville interrupts live TV interview with urgent Gaza plea: ‘Indefensible’

Hugh Bonneville interrupted a live TV interview to issue an urgent plea for the world to act on the “indefensible” situation in Gaza.

Speaking to ITV at the premiere in Leicester Square on Wednesday (3 September), the actor said that before he spoke about the “loveliness of our wonderful film”, he needed to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“What’s about to happen in Gaza City is indefensible, the international community must do more to bring it to an end,” he said on live TV, before swiftly going on to praise his latest “lovely film”.

Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone while the military moves forward with plans to overtake it in a campaign to push Hamas into submission.