Paul Hollywood snubs Great British Bake Off star as fans issue demand

Paul Hollywood's criticism of Great British Bake Off star Aaron Mountford-Myles left fans demanding that he should have dished out one of his famous handshakes instead.

On Tuesday's (7 October) episode of the Channel 4 show, bakers were tasked with creating a plaited pastry.

Aaron's bake was Jamaican-inspired, featuring scotch bonnet and spiced beef.

Though Hollywood liked the flavours and the plaiting, he remarked that the pastry was underbaked. Mountford-Myles did not receive a handshake, despite Hollywood saying he wanted the bake for his lunch.

"If Paul doesn't shake Aaron's hand I'm gonna go nuclear," one viewer wrote on X, while another remarked: "Aaron would have got a handshake there if it wasn't under baked."