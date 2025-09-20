Strictly’s Vito Coppola makes special promise to new partner Ellie Goldstein

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola made a special promise to his new partner Ellie Goldstein as the show launched its new 2025 series.

Coppola, who won the 2023 series with partner Ellie Leach, found out he was paired with the Gucci, Vogue and Adidas model during the show launch on Saturday (20 September).

Goldstein was the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue in 2023.

After speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, Coppola promised Goldstein: “We are going to have lots of fun.”