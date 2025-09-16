Cillian Murphy praises teachers as ‘custodians of next generation’ at Steve premiere

Cillian Murphy has praised teachers as “custodians of the next generation” whilst discussing his upcoming film Steve, where he portrays a headteacher of a troubled boys’ college.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere on Tuesday (16 September), the actor revealed that his parents and grandfather were all teachers, stating it was “very much part of who I was as a young person”.

Asked if he ever wanted to work in education, the 49-year-old surmised “it’s too much work”, though went on to praise teachers for “holding our society together”.

“We give them our kids. They’re the custodians of the next generation and it’s a massive undertaking.”