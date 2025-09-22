Claudia Winkleman issues warning to Celebrity Traitor contestants in first-look

A first look at the upcoming series of Celebrity Traitors has been released by the BBC, which shows host Claudia Winkleman welcoming famous faces to the roundtable for the first time.

In the 40-second clip posted on Saturday (22 September), the 53-year-old can instructs the celebrities on the rules of the show. She cautioned: “This game doesn’t care who you are. In here your glamorous lives count for nothing.”

The line-up of stars, which includes Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Kate Garraway, all looked tense as Winkleman said: “Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that.”

The first look also confirmed that the show will premiere on 8 October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.