Bluey voice actor reveals children’s surprising reaction to him

A Bluey voice actor has revealed the shocking reaction children have when they find out he’s on the show.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (18 November), David Liam McCormack, who plays Bandit in the animated series, said that parents will often introduce their children to the actor by telling them he plays the beloved character.

He said that as soon as they hear his voice, the children will “burst into tears because it’s too much” for them to comprehend.

“I’m not blue or a dog”, he said, adding that sometimes “they think that I’ve eaten Bandit and he’s inside me”.