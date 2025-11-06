Alan Carr breaks down in tears at final Celebrity Traitors round table

Comedian Alan Carr broke down in tears as the Celebrity Traitors reached its dramatic finale.

As the final three players revealed their true colours, the pressure of weeks of hiding in plain sight as a Traitor finally told, with Carr bursting into tears as he claimed the £87,500 prize pot for charity.

“I’m so sorry - it’s been tearing me apart, I’m so sorry,” he told remaining players Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga.

Alan’s fellow Traitor Cat Burns had earlier been banished in the round table vote when Joe Marler had a last minute change of heart, before himself being ‘stabbed in the back’ by Nick, in a night of shock twists.