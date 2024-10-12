Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Locking my bicycle to railings in the middle of the day while reporting for The Independent, I foolishly assumed my two wheels would be safe.

Returning several hours later, I found two police officers standing over it as its anti-theft alarm rang out. “You’re lucky it’s still here mate, this guy stopped the thief,” said one of the officers, signalling a grey-haired man.

Mark Vinall, a pony-tailed cameraman, had been staging a live segment for the evening news when he saw orange sparks flying as a large hooded man hunched over my red onyx bike frame.

open image in gallery Caught in the act ( Mark Vinall )

Covering crime in London, I am used to people filming mobile e-bike phone grabs, stabbings and even a street fight with nunchucks. But you rarely see the cameraman step in and turn the tables on the culprit .

open image in gallery The would-be bike thief tries his luck ( Mark Vinalls )

The video shows Mr Vinall chasing away this huge balaclava-clad would-be thief holding a power tool.

“Look at me!” he shouts, trying to pull off the would-be thief’s mask and commit his face to celluloid. But the only thing you can see in the shaky footage is the fear in his eyes.

open image in gallery “Get yourself run over you!” Mark Vinall shouts as the would-be thief makes his third escape ( Mark Vinall )

The man turns to flee, taking the angle-grinder with him as he narrowly dodges a passing car.

“Get yourself run over you!”, Mr Vinalls yells before apologising for his behaviour to a shocked onlooker, “Sorry, he’s trying to steal that bike”.

Reflecting on the encounter a day later, the cameraman said: “I just can’t stand people who take advantage of others. People like that just annoy me. He was so blatant. I just thought ‘You can’t do that’.

open image in gallery Barney Davis and Mark Vinall are pictured smiling together after fending off a would-be bike thief ( Mark Vinall )

“He thinks he could frighten me with an angle grinder but I’m used to things like that from my workshop at home.”

The would-be thief was as determined as he was incompetent, coming back three times before police finally arrived.

open image in gallery No Mountain (bike) High Enough: Barney Davis is back together with his beloved Specialized ( Jabed Ahmed )

“I was 20 minutes away from going on air when I called them so of course they turned up just as we went live,” says Mr Vinall. “We caught the blue lights turning the corner which made our package look a bit more exciting to be fair.

“People in London are braver than you think. You have to think about that guy with the Narwhal tusk on London Bridge people do behave like that.”

A Met Police said investigations continue, with no arrests so far.