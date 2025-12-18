Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

December is now in full swing, and London is bursting with Christmas activities to occupy the wintery nights.

There are a whole host of exciting, and suitably festive, activities happening across the city – whether you’re looking for a quiet, solo day out or something more rambunctious with friends. And it’s not too late to book, either.

Between nibbling on advent chocolates and watching Home Alone on the sofa, there’s ice skating, ballet, carols and more to be explored.

With everything from big and brash Winter Wonderland, to on-screen festive flicks, here are the best things to do in London this Christmas.

The 15 best Christmas events in London in 2025

1. See the Nutcracker ballet at London’s Coliseum

open image in gallery Anna Nevzorova as the Ice Queen in Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith's Nutcracker ( Amber Hunt/English National Ballet )

Set to Tchaikovsky’s shimmering score, The Nutcracker is not only one of the most famous ballets created, but a Christmas classic as well. Telling the story of a young girl in Edwardian London who receives a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve, it’s an irresistible blend of storytelling, eye-popping dance and lively music that’s sure to put a festive spring in your step. Find out more on the London Coliseum website.

When: Until 11 January 2026

Price: From £15 per person

2. Discover Christmas at Kew Gardens

open image in gallery Visit Kew Gardens at Christmas for all things sparkles ( RBG Kew )

Christmas at Kew has sparkled since 2013, with the botanical world’s magical light trail a must-do in London come December. With 3km of enchanting illuminations, installations and glittering tunnels, prepare to be dazzled with seasonal sparkles while enjoying toasted sweet treats and spiced winter warmers. Find out more on the Kew Gardens website.

When: Selected dates until 4 January 2026

Price: From £27.50 per adult (non-member)

3. Go ice skating

open image in gallery Ice skating at Somerset House is always a good idea at Christmas ( Owen Harvey )

Take a twirl (or a stumble) on the ice this festive season at one of London’s many ice rinks including the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Somerset House, Canary Wharf, Battersea Power Station, The Queen’s House in Greenwich and Wimbledon. Expect twinkling lights, Christmas songs and plenty to eat and drink.

Prices and dates vary

4. Head to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland

open image in gallery What’s Christmas without Winter Wonderland? ( Getty Images )

Love it or loathe it, nothing says Christmas like the crown jewel of London’s seasonal cliches: Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. It’s time to get over the post-pandemic entry fee and accept that the calendar staple is a worth-it world of heart-racing rides with a tent built for belting Christmas tunes and pots of chocolate churros – dreamy if you ask us. Find out more on the Winter Wonderland website.

When: Until 1 January 2026

Price: From £5

5. Catch a Christmas classic

open image in gallery Catch your favourite festive flick this silly season ( Grant Walker/Christmas Backyard Cinema )

Lazing in front of the big screen with a festive film is a surefire way to get into the Christmas spirit. Festive flicks on offer in London this Christmas include Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol at venues including Christmas Backyard Cinema, Taste Christmas, Rivoli Ballroom’s Christmas Pop-Up Cinema, Leicester Square’s Prince Charles Cinema and more.

Price and dates vary

6. Meet Father Christmas on the North Pole Express bus

open image in gallery Meet Father Christmas on an open-top bus ( Top View Sightseeing )

Join Santa and his elves on the North Pole Express bus to see London’s landmark Christmas lights – from the lights of Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus decorations, to the star of the skyline – the London Eye – with golden tickets, Christmas carols and festive treats included in the big man’s visit to London. Find out more on the official tickets site.

When: Until 4 January 2026

Price: Adults from £55; children from £39

7. Get festive at the Churchill Arms

open image in gallery The Churchill Pub in Kensington positively glitters at Christmas ( Fullers )

A glass of something festive in a traditional pub is an integral part of the Christmas period and nowhere does it quite like the Churchill Arms in Kensington. This year, the exterior of this 18th-century watering hole is decorated with 55 seven-foot trees, over 300,000 fairy lights, Santas, snowmen, lanterns, stars, garlands and wreaths to transform it into one of the most photographed Christmas pubs in London.

Add in low ceilings, wooden floors, cozy nooks and a Christmas tradition that dates back decades and it’s no wonder that it’s a firm favourite at this time of year. There’s even a post box outside the entrance where children can post letters to Father Christmas.

Price: Free

8. Head to the pantomime

open image in gallery Wicked Witches: A Popular Story shows at London's Pleasance Theatre ( Ella Carmen Dale )

He’s behind you! Joyful, whimsical and quintessentially British, panto has long been an intrinsic part of the Christmas calendar. Hackney Empire is undoubtedly one of London’s best and this year, they’re staging Cinderella. Other big hitters include Sleeping Beauty at the London Palladium with Julian Clary and Catherine Tate and Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat at Catford Broadway.

And if you think panto’s just for kids, head to one of several adults-only pantomimes for wall-to-wall innuendo and saucy high jinks, including Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story at Charing Cross Theatre and Wicked Witches: A Popular Story at the Pleasance Theatre which, incredibly, includes cameo appearances from Sir Ian McKellan and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Price and dates vary – check individual theatre for prices and show times

9. Sing carols at the Royal Albert Hall

open image in gallery Carol at the Royal Albert Hall this Christmas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

St Paul’s aside (fully booked, sadly), singing Christmas carols in one of London’s architectural marvels is not to be missed. Dismiss ideas of staid church services and prepare for the uplifting and spine-tingling experience of singing alongside thousands of other people.

Unsurprisingly, demand is high and only the most expensive tickets are left, but it’s guaranteed to be an occasion you won’t forget in a hurry. Alternatively, head to one of many churches and community centres across the capital who are hosting their own carol services. Find out more on the Royal Albert Hall website.

When: Until 24 December

Price: From £98

10. Watch the Serpentine Swim Club on their Christmas Day swim

open image in gallery Swimmers enjoy a glass of red wine after their Christmas Day swim in London's Hyde Park ( AFP via Getty Images )

This annual tradition is one of the city’s oldest and involves members of the Serpentine Swimming Club participating in a 100-yard swimming race in the decidedly chilly waters of Hyde Park’s lido. Known as the Peter Pan Cup, the race dates back to 1864 and takes place every Christmas Day. The race commences at 9am; wrap up warm for one of London’s most unusual spectator sports.

When: 25 December

Price: Free

11. Head to Kensington’s Winter Funland

open image in gallery Weather outside is frightful? Head to Kensington's Winter Funland ( Jeff Moore )

If the festive weather isn’t playing ball, head to Kensington Olympia’s Winter Funland, which claims to be the UK’s largest indoor Christmas experience. Olympia’s grand halls are transformed into an all-weather wonderland complete with rides, a huge ice rink, a festive circus and a selection of festive food and drink. Find out more on the official website.

When: Until 4 January

Price: From £37 for adults, under threes go free

12. Be awed by the Christmas lights

open image in gallery Strike a pose in front of London's lovely lights ( Getty Images )

London’s Christmas lights are arguably some of the best the country has to offer. A walk around the city after dark to gaze at the capital aglow with colour lifts the spirits and brings a sense of magic to proceedings. While much of London is lit up right now, the West End tends to be where Christmas lights-lovers head. Not to be missed are the star canopy lighting up Oxford Street, Carnaby Street’s colourful “Into the Light” eco-theme, Regent Street’s angel lights and mistletoe chandeliers and snowfall displays in Covent Garden. Best of all? It’s all free.

When: Until 5 January 2026

Price: Free

13. Go curling

open image in gallery Hit the ice at the Curling Club ( Curling Club )

Organised fun, ice and healthy competition – of course curling’s a Christmas activity. Channel Olympic gold-medallist Eve Muirhead and try your hand at what is believed to be one of the world’s oldest team sports. Originating in Medieval Scotland, curling involves sliding heavy stones towards a circular point (“the house”) – and anyone who’s witnessed any Olympic performances knows that it can get surprisingly heated.

This Christmas, head to Curling Club’s three festive pop-ups at Canary Wharf, Chelsea Illuminations Village and London Bridge’s Vinegar Yard to curl and drink cocktails ‘til your heart’s content. Find out more on the Curling Club website.

When: Until 28 February 2026 (Canary Wharf and Vinegar Yard), 28 December (Chelsea)

Price: From £30

14. Browse a Christmas market

open image in gallery Whether you're buying for someone else or yourself, there's sure to be something that fits the bill at one of London's many Christmas markets ( Getty Images )

If you still need to stock up on Christmas presents – or you’re keen to spend cash gifts after the big day – head to one of London’s many Christmas markets. And with independent homeware, arts and crafts, food, fashion and homeware to choose from, there’s certain to be something to pique your interest. Christmas markets are taking place on the South Bank, Covent Garden, St Katherine’s Docks, Spitalfields, King’s Cross, Battersea Power Station, Greenwich and beyond.

When: Varies – check with each market

Price: Free

Read more: The best boutique hotels in London for stylish design and personal touches

15. Meet Father Christmas on the London Eye

open image in gallery Soak up the sights with Father Christmas on the London Eye ( London Eye )

It’s a busy time of year for the big man, with grottos across the capital fully booked. But if you’re dead set on meeting on Father Christmas before the big day, head to the London Eye, where guests can meet the man himself and four festive characters in a bespoke Christmas pod that gently rises high above the city. Children will also receive a complimentary treat, play Christmas games and write their Christmas wish list. Find out more on the London Eye website.

When: until 24 December, 12 sessions per day

Price: From £79 for an adult and child, with options to add additional guests