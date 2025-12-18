The 15 best things to do in London this Christmas
Here are the capital’s seasonal standouts to help you make the most out of the festivities
December is now in full swing, and London is bursting with Christmas activities to occupy the wintery nights.
There are a whole host of exciting, and suitably festive, activities happening across the city – whether you’re looking for a quiet, solo day out or something more rambunctious with friends. And it’s not too late to book, either.
Between nibbling on advent chocolates and watching Home Alone on the sofa, there’s ice skating, ballet, carols and more to be explored.
With everything from big and brash Winter Wonderland, to on-screen festive flicks, here are the best things to do in London this Christmas.
The 15 best Christmas events in London in 2025
1. See the Nutcracker ballet at London’s Coliseum
Set to Tchaikovsky’s shimmering score, The Nutcracker is not only one of the most famous ballets created, but a Christmas classic as well. Telling the story of a young girl in Edwardian London who receives a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve, it’s an irresistible blend of storytelling, eye-popping dance and lively music that’s sure to put a festive spring in your step. Find out more on the London Coliseum website.
When: Until 11 January 2026
Price: From £15 per person
2. Discover Christmas at Kew Gardens
Christmas at Kew has sparkled since 2013, with the botanical world’s magical light trail a must-do in London come December. With 3km of enchanting illuminations, installations and glittering tunnels, prepare to be dazzled with seasonal sparkles while enjoying toasted sweet treats and spiced winter warmers. Find out more on the Kew Gardens website.
When: Selected dates until 4 January 2026
Price: From £27.50 per adult (non-member)
3. Go ice skating
Take a twirl (or a stumble) on the ice this festive season at one of London’s many ice rinks including the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Somerset House, Canary Wharf, Battersea Power Station, The Queen’s House in Greenwich and Wimbledon. Expect twinkling lights, Christmas songs and plenty to eat and drink.
Prices and dates vary
4. Head to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland
Love it or loathe it, nothing says Christmas like the crown jewel of London’s seasonal cliches: Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. It’s time to get over the post-pandemic entry fee and accept that the calendar staple is a worth-it world of heart-racing rides with a tent built for belting Christmas tunes and pots of chocolate churros – dreamy if you ask us. Find out more on the Winter Wonderland website.
When: Until 1 January 2026
Price: From £5
5. Catch a Christmas classic
Lazing in front of the big screen with a festive film is a surefire way to get into the Christmas spirit. Festive flicks on offer in London this Christmas include Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol at venues including Christmas Backyard Cinema, Taste Christmas, Rivoli Ballroom’s Christmas Pop-Up Cinema, Leicester Square’s Prince Charles Cinema and more.
Price and dates vary
6. Meet Father Christmas on the North Pole Express bus
Join Santa and his elves on the North Pole Express bus to see London’s landmark Christmas lights – from the lights of Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus decorations, to the star of the skyline – the London Eye – with golden tickets, Christmas carols and festive treats included in the big man’s visit to London. Find out more on the official tickets site.
When: Until 4 January 2026
Price: Adults from £55; children from £39
7. Get festive at the Churchill Arms
A glass of something festive in a traditional pub is an integral part of the Christmas period and nowhere does it quite like the Churchill Arms in Kensington. This year, the exterior of this 18th-century watering hole is decorated with 55 seven-foot trees, over 300,000 fairy lights, Santas, snowmen, lanterns, stars, garlands and wreaths to transform it into one of the most photographed Christmas pubs in London.
Add in low ceilings, wooden floors, cozy nooks and a Christmas tradition that dates back decades and it’s no wonder that it’s a firm favourite at this time of year. There’s even a post box outside the entrance where children can post letters to Father Christmas.
Price: Free
8. Head to the pantomime
He’s behind you! Joyful, whimsical and quintessentially British, panto has long been an intrinsic part of the Christmas calendar. Hackney Empire is undoubtedly one of London’s best and this year, they’re staging Cinderella. Other big hitters include Sleeping Beauty at the London Palladium with Julian Clary and Catherine Tate and Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat at Catford Broadway.
And if you think panto’s just for kids, head to one of several adults-only pantomimes for wall-to-wall innuendo and saucy high jinks, including Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story at Charing Cross Theatre and Wicked Witches: A Popular Story at the Pleasance Theatre which, incredibly, includes cameo appearances from Sir Ian McKellan and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Price and dates vary – check individual theatre for prices and show times
9. Sing carols at the Royal Albert Hall
St Paul’s aside (fully booked, sadly), singing Christmas carols in one of London’s architectural marvels is not to be missed. Dismiss ideas of staid church services and prepare for the uplifting and spine-tingling experience of singing alongside thousands of other people.
Unsurprisingly, demand is high and only the most expensive tickets are left, but it’s guaranteed to be an occasion you won’t forget in a hurry. Alternatively, head to one of many churches and community centres across the capital who are hosting their own carol services. Find out more on the Royal Albert Hall website.
When: Until 24 December
Price: From £98
10. Watch the Serpentine Swim Club on their Christmas Day swim
This annual tradition is one of the city’s oldest and involves members of the Serpentine Swimming Club participating in a 100-yard swimming race in the decidedly chilly waters of Hyde Park’s lido. Known as the Peter Pan Cup, the race dates back to 1864 and takes place every Christmas Day. The race commences at 9am; wrap up warm for one of London’s most unusual spectator sports.
When: 25 December
Price: Free
11. Head to Kensington’s Winter Funland
If the festive weather isn’t playing ball, head to Kensington Olympia’s Winter Funland, which claims to be the UK’s largest indoor Christmas experience. Olympia’s grand halls are transformed into an all-weather wonderland complete with rides, a huge ice rink, a festive circus and a selection of festive food and drink. Find out more on the official website.
When: Until 4 January
Price: From £37 for adults, under threes go free
12. Be awed by the Christmas lights
London’s Christmas lights are arguably some of the best the country has to offer. A walk around the city after dark to gaze at the capital aglow with colour lifts the spirits and brings a sense of magic to proceedings. While much of London is lit up right now, the West End tends to be where Christmas lights-lovers head. Not to be missed are the star canopy lighting up Oxford Street, Carnaby Street’s colourful “Into the Light” eco-theme, Regent Street’s angel lights and mistletoe chandeliers and snowfall displays in Covent Garden. Best of all? It’s all free.
When: Until 5 January 2026
Price: Free
13. Go curling
Organised fun, ice and healthy competition – of course curling’s a Christmas activity. Channel Olympic gold-medallist Eve Muirhead and try your hand at what is believed to be one of the world’s oldest team sports. Originating in Medieval Scotland, curling involves sliding heavy stones towards a circular point (“the house”) – and anyone who’s witnessed any Olympic performances knows that it can get surprisingly heated.
This Christmas, head to Curling Club’s three festive pop-ups at Canary Wharf, Chelsea Illuminations Village and London Bridge’s Vinegar Yard to curl and drink cocktails ‘til your heart’s content. Find out more on the Curling Club website.
When: Until 28 February 2026 (Canary Wharf and Vinegar Yard), 28 December (Chelsea)
Price: From £30
14. Browse a Christmas market
If you still need to stock up on Christmas presents – or you’re keen to spend cash gifts after the big day – head to one of London’s many Christmas markets. And with independent homeware, arts and crafts, food, fashion and homeware to choose from, there’s certain to be something to pique your interest. Christmas markets are taking place on the South Bank, Covent Garden, St Katherine’s Docks, Spitalfields, King’s Cross, Battersea Power Station, Greenwich and beyond.
When: Varies – check with each market
Price: Free
15. Meet Father Christmas on the London Eye
It’s a busy time of year for the big man, with grottos across the capital fully booked. But if you’re dead set on meeting on Father Christmas before the big day, head to the London Eye, where guests can meet the man himself and four festive characters in a bespoke Christmas pod that gently rises high above the city. Children will also receive a complimentary treat, play Christmas games and write their Christmas wish list. Find out more on the London Eye website.
When: until 24 December, 12 sessions per day
Price: From £79 for an adult and child, with options to add additional guests
