For many, autumn in the UK usually means staring out the window as the drizzle starts to appear and cranking up the heating for the first time in months. Yet, for others, thoughts turn to cosy cottages, and a place to spend evenings wrapped up fireside or in a hot tub in a fabulous self-catering property in the UK.

If the bad weather must come, why not spend an autumnal weekend inside some of the UK’s best cosy cottages, nestled in leafy surroundings, quaint villages or on the edge of awe-inspiring coastal paths. For an autumn staycation, choosing a cottage on Airbnb rather than booking a hotel means you can lodge not too far away from historic towns and villages, snug pubs and remote countryside, ideal walks and hikes. And you can usually keep the costs down by going self-catering.

From Yorkshire to the Cotswolds, Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands, cottages are calling this autumn. So pack your wellies and get ready to relax by the fire with a hot chocolate as you overlook some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer.

Here are some of the top stays to get your autumnal off-grid break fix among some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes.

Best cosy cottages on Airbnb 2025

1. Highland Garden Cottage

Perthshire, Scotland

open image in gallery Whisk yourself to the gateway to the Highlands at this Scottish stay ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

This cottage is tucked away in the heart of wild Perthshire, surrounded by magnificent mountains which provide breathtaking views during misty mornings and while the sun sets. This Highland cottage was built in the 1720s, but has been newly refurbished and adorned with hints of Scottish country style, such as tartan armchairs. One of the oldest features in the house is the walled kitchen garden, known as a kaleyard in Scottish, which is now home to free-range hens, and veg that guests can help themselves to in return for doing a spot of weeding. Upstairs, an airy king bedroom sleeps two, with views looking out over a loch, as well as the famous Schiehallion mountain to the south. Whether you plan on hiking or cycling around the rugged landscape, the cottage will be waiting to welcome you with space to hang up your boots, before lighting the fire or heading out onto the terrace to sip a sundowner.

2. The Apple Loft Cottage

St Biravels, Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Rustic meets modern at this cosy cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

Check in to this remote country cottage in Gloucestershire, with the entire Wye Valley and Forest of Dean on your doorstep. The cottage is located on the grounds of a farm, which is dotted with historical features such as a 13th-century farmhouse, a stone barn and an ancient cider press. Back inside the cottage, you’ll find a modern renovation, but with the old stone walls kept bare, with original oak beams to highlight its rustic character. Sleeping two adults, upstairs you’ll find a low-level king-sized bed in a mezzanine bedroom. Outside, a stone archway leads guests to a patio set with garden furniture, and further on, a small garden complete with a fire pit for cosy autumn evenings.

3. Chic Family Barn with Country Views

Frome, Somerset

open image in gallery Spend an evening around the log burner in this Somerset hideaway ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This four-guest barn on the edge of Frome in Somerset provides plenty of space while still capturing the homeliness of a cosy cottage, with its snuggly nooks and large, plush furniture. The barn is set atop a hill, providing sweeping landscapes of the Vallis Vale valley. Nearby, you’ll find national parks, rivers and woodlands for seasonal walks. Complete with a pizza oven, a log burner and a fire pit, the barn has everything you could need to cosy up on a brisk autumnal night. Plus, it is only a 12-minute walk from the centre of town, where you’ll find a number of independent shops and cafes.

4. Cosy Seaside Village Cottage

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

open image in gallery This little cottage offers a warm welcome close to the sea ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This 18th-century fisherman’s cottage in Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire, has been beautifully refurbished to offer modern style close to the seaside. Sleeping up to four people, the little three-storey haven is less than a minute’s walk from the beach, leaving no time to waste getting out on gusty autumnal walks along the shoreline. A log stove is right in the heart of the house, surrounded by an open-plan living room and kitchen, which is ideal for cosy nights while still allowing each guest some space. The charming village it sits in boasts sandy beaches, rock pools and an opportunity to discover ancient fossils. What was once a place frequented by fishermen and smugglers is now lined with pleasant cafes, pubs and small shops.

5. Old School Cottage

Langcliffe, Yorkshire Dales

open image in gallery Visit the Three Peaks in Yorkshire while staying at this comfortable cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

Yorkshire is a trending destination amongst UK travellers, and the characterful Old School Cottage in the Dales does not disappoint. Sleeping four guests, the cottage’s dark-wood theme is complemented by reclaimed materials and antique furniture. Only a short walk away is Langcliffe, a quiet village rich with religious history, and the surrounding area is also perfect for hikers who can enjoy visiting the nearby Victoria cave, the Three Peaks, the Settle loop and several waterfalls and wild swimming spots.

6. Highland Coastal Cottage

Narin, Scotland

open image in gallery Hunker down in this cosy cottage in the Scottish Highlands this autumn ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

If you want to truly get away from it all, book this sweet little cottage, worlds away from your day-to-day in the Highlands of Scotland. Kittiwake Cottage in the coastal town of Narin can sleep up to four and provides guests with a small enclosed garden to catch any last-minute autumn sunshine. Logs are at the ready to be put on the wood burner for a cosy night in. A short five-minute walk will land you at the beach, providing views of the North Sea. Not far away from Narin you’ll find historic Scottish castles, such as Cawdor and the 16th-century Brodie, both of which have spectacular gardens.

7. Eclectic Couples Cabin

Woodmancote, Cotswolds

open image in gallery This stylish cabin in the Cotswolds makes for a great hideaway for couples ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

This stylish Cotswolds cabin is the ideal place for a couple to hide away in for a few days. Built in 1906, this A-frame cabin comes with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room area, and its warm wood tones, copper accents, fluffy cushions and cosy sofas create an intimate and romantic feel. Situated in the village of Woodmancote, guests have the entire Cotswolds on their doorstep, which is home to outstanding natural beauty spots and quaint villages. Explore the picture-perfect villages of Bibury, Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold nearby to experience the cosy English autumn in coffee shops, boutique shops and historic churches.

8. Coastal Cottage with Spectacular Sea Views

Cornwall

open image in gallery If countryside views are what you are after in the autumn, look no further than this Cornwall cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

Views of the sea don’t get much better than this. This white-washed single-storey barn comes with unobstructed views over the lush countryside and down to the pretty harbour town of Port Quin. Just a short walk from the sea or a few minutes’ drive from the popular coastal hotspots of Rock, Polzeath and Daymer Bay, there are plenty of opportunities for brisk autumn walks or nature exploration. Once guests have had a day out in the great outdoors, they are welcomed back to a log-burning stove for cosy evenings. There is underfloor heating and a plush sofa to melt into in come evening. In the morning, enjoy an al fresco breakfast on the sea-facing terrace to soak up the early morning sun.

9. Romantic Stone-Built Cottage

Cardigan, Wales

open image in gallery Opt for a romantic couples getaway in this rustic cottage in Wales ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

At the end of a quiet, winding lane in the Welsh countryside lies a newly-converted, one-bedroom, stone-built cottage. Large stone beams complement this unique little haven, and a log burner in the living room means you can cosy up at night time; ideal for a romantic couple’s retreat. The cottage is just three miles from the market town of Cardigan and only five miles from the sandy beaches that West Wales is famous for. If the weather permits, the cottage comes with an enclosed private garden, outdoor seating and a barbecue for some early-autumn outdoor eating.

10. 200-year-old Countryside Cottage

Kilrea, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery This dainty 200-year-old cottage is decorated with William Morris designs ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

Fancy a seasonal retreat to Northern Ireland? This cosy cottage makes a great base for a couple or a few friends seeking a nature-filled getaway. This 200-year-old property has been refurbished for modern use but has not lost its historic charm. Dainty furniture and floral accents add to this cottage’s aesthetic. Not far from the cottage is the Giant's Causeway, a Northern Irish must-see on the coast. Nearby is the little village of Kilrea, boasting a large lake that hosts Ireland’s largest waterpark packed with fun slides and obstacle courses.

11. Retro 1960s Chalet by the Sea

Heacham, Norfolk

open image in gallery The retro chalet found in Norfolk is perfect for young children ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This cosy chalet by the Norfolk coastline is a magical place for kids to stay and an inviting place for adults, too. Packed with vintage furnishings and pastel accents, this little hideaway looks as if it has been plucked right out of a story book. Once October hits, the host covers the 1960s chalet with velvet cushions, fur throws and battery-operated candlelight to make guests’ stays extra cosy. The chalet is just a 10-minute stroll from the nearest beach, and the local village of Heacham provides some welcoming pubs to dive into if the weather gets too gusty. The Norfolk coast has plenty of other beach hotspots for walks by the sea, such as Hunstanton, as well as RSPB spots like Snettisham and Titchwell Marsh for some spectacular bird spotting.

12. West Wing Hideaway in a Country Manor

Hanwood, Shropshire

open image in gallery Wooden beams and leather furniture make up the perfect autumnal getaway in Shropshire ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

While this listing is technically not a cottage but rather the west wing of a country manor, the cosy atmosphere and homely feel make it feel just as much. Found in the Shropshire countryside, it is equipped with its very own wood-burning hot tub situated next to a peaceful stream. The manor wing is filled from floor-to-ceiling with magnificent wooden beams, complemented by large leather sofas and a roaring fireplace. If guests can tear themselves away from the spectacular features, such as the large dining room, king bedrooms and hot tub amenities, the property is right next door to a range of outdoor must-sees. While staying in Hanwood, visit the Shropshire Hills, the river Severn and the historic villages dotted amongst the vast countryside.

